Situation in Pokrovsk axis remains most serious – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

The situation on the front remains the most serious in the Pokrovsk axis, where the Russians are concentrating of up to 100,000 people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The Pokrovsk axis is the most serious issue today. There is an accumulation and concentration of up to 100,000 troops there as of this morning. They are preparing for offensive actions in any case. It is important that we know about and control this," he said during a briefing on Friday.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting active operations in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, as well as conducting search operations in the Kupiansk axis.

The enemy is being pushed out in the Sumy axis.

There are no changes in Zaporizhia, but it is dangerous there because the Russians are accumulating their land forces, and this group is quite large.