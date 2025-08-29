Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:58 29.08.2025

Kyiv residents rate activities of European Solidarity and Holos in Rada as the best – KIIS

2 min read
Kyiv residents rate activities of European Solidarity and Holos in Rada as the best – KIIS

Residents of Kyiv are roughly equally divided in their assessment of the activities of the European Solidarity and Holos factions in the Verkhovna Rada, but these assessments are the highest in the rating of assessments of the activities of all factions and groups in the Ukrainian parliament, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) in the capital from July 25 to August 3.

In particular, 47% of Kyiv residents consider the activities of the European Solidarity faction useful for the country and 44% useless. The activities of the Holos faction are considered useful and useless by 41% and 45% of residents of the Ukrainian capital, respectively.

At the same time, 69% of respondents consider the activities of the Servant of the People party faction to be useless for Ukraine, while 26% consider them useful, 77% and 15% consider Batkivschyna to be useful, and 85% and 6% consider groups based on the banned Opposition Platform - For Life to be useful.

Overall, 71% of all Kyiv residents consider the activities of at least one faction in parliament to be beneficial for the country.

"The majority of the capital's residents see in the parliament forces that actually carry out useful activities for the country, and this is one of the fuses of complete disappointment in this institution. We have observed a similar situation at the national level. Ukrainians often criticize the Verkhovna Rada, and this institution is traditionally characterized by low trust among the population. At the same time, the overwhelming majority of Ukrainians (74%) believe that Ukraine should have an influential parliament," noted KIIS Executive Director Anton Hrushetsky.

The survey was conducted among 804 Kyiv residents over 18 years of age using telephone interviews (CATI) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.6% for indicators close to 50% and 2% for indicators close to 5%. In war conditions, a certain systematic deviation is added to it, but the results obtained still retain a high representativeness, KIIS notes.

Tags: #european_solidarity #kiis #holos

MORE ABOUT

14:37 27.08.2025
MP Honcharenko announces increase in public transportation prices in Kyiv due to withdrawal of UAH 8 bln from city budget

MP Honcharenko announces increase in public transportation prices in Kyiv due to withdrawal of UAH 8 bln from city budget

11:29 26.08.2025
Poroshenko, OSCE PA Vice President Pritchard discuss increasing pressure on Russia to cease fire

Poroshenko, OSCE PA Vice President Pritchard discuss increasing pressure on Russia to cease fire

17:45 18.08.2025
Poroshenko prior to Zelenskyy-Trump meeting: Crimea or NATO membership issues shouldn’t be on agenda

Poroshenko prior to Zelenskyy-Trump meeting: Crimea or NATO membership issues shouldn’t be on agenda

18:26 13.08.2025
European Solidarity MP initiates recall of Merezhko from post of Chair of Committee on Foreign Policy

European Solidarity MP initiates recall of Merezhko from post of Chair of Committee on Foreign Policy

15:37 12.08.2025
European Solidarity urges Rada speaker to discuss front situation at conciliation council

European Solidarity urges Rada speaker to discuss front situation at conciliation council

16:13 09.08.2025
Poroshenko on BBC: Putin cannot be trusted, he needs not part of territories, but all of Ukraine

Poroshenko on BBC: Putin cannot be trusted, he needs not part of territories, but all of Ukraine

10:37 07.08.2025
Three in four Ukrainians reject Russian peace plan, 54% back Europe-Ukraine joint proposal – KIIS

Three in four Ukrainians reject Russian peace plan, 54% back Europe-Ukraine joint proposal – KIIS

10:17 06.08.2025
Trust in Zelenskyy drops to 58% - KIIS

Trust in Zelenskyy drops to 58% - KIIS

19:12 05.08.2025
European Solidarity initiates bill on resuming competitive selection of prosecutors to PGO

European Solidarity initiates bill on resuming competitive selection of prosecutors to PGO

17:06 01.08.2025
European Solidarity on appointment of BES head: I wouldn’t like Ukraine to receive another ‘black mark’ from Brussels in Sept

European Solidarity on appointment of BES head: I wouldn’t like Ukraine to receive another ‘black mark’ from Brussels in Sept

HOT NEWS

Emergency UNSC meeting to be held on Friday due to Russian strike on Kyiv

SBI Director: This year, materials on 75 law enforcement officers transferred to court due to torture charges

Rescue operations at site of hit on five-story building in Kyiv completed, city’s death toll reaches 23 – Zelenskyy

First honorable burial of unknown defenders take place at National War Memorial Cemetery

AFU Air Force: 46 out of 68 enemy UAVs shot down, hits in nine locations recorded

LATEST

Kyiv demands removal of Russian symbols at Venice Film Festival

Second person reported killed in Ukrainian Navy ship's destruction, several more sailors still being sought

Emergency UNSC meeting to be held on Friday due to Russian strike on Kyiv

State Bureau of Investigation, Security Service charge ex-Naftogaz executive with causing UAH 26 mln loss

Center for Countering Disinformation refutes fake about ‘questionnaires with Bandera and Volyn tragedy’ on Polish border

Ukraine's State Statistics Service launches household survey pilot in Ternopil region ahead of nationwide rollout

SBI Director: This year, materials on 75 law enforcement officers transferred to court due to torture charges

GUR hits Russian radar in Crimea at night of August 28

Rescue operations at site of hit on five-story building in Kyiv completed, city’s death toll reaches 23 – Zelenskyy

First honorable burial of unknown defenders take place at National War Memorial Cemetery

AD
AD