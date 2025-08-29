Kyiv residents rate activities of European Solidarity and Holos in Rada as the best – KIIS

Residents of Kyiv are roughly equally divided in their assessment of the activities of the European Solidarity and Holos factions in the Verkhovna Rada, but these assessments are the highest in the rating of assessments of the activities of all factions and groups in the Ukrainian parliament, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) in the capital from July 25 to August 3.

In particular, 47% of Kyiv residents consider the activities of the European Solidarity faction useful for the country and 44% useless. The activities of the Holos faction are considered useful and useless by 41% and 45% of residents of the Ukrainian capital, respectively.

At the same time, 69% of respondents consider the activities of the Servant of the People party faction to be useless for Ukraine, while 26% consider them useful, 77% and 15% consider Batkivschyna to be useful, and 85% and 6% consider groups based on the banned Opposition Platform - For Life to be useful.

Overall, 71% of all Kyiv residents consider the activities of at least one faction in parliament to be beneficial for the country.

"The majority of the capital's residents see in the parliament forces that actually carry out useful activities for the country, and this is one of the fuses of complete disappointment in this institution. We have observed a similar situation at the national level. Ukrainians often criticize the Verkhovna Rada, and this institution is traditionally characterized by low trust among the population. At the same time, the overwhelming majority of Ukrainians (74%) believe that Ukraine should have an influential parliament," noted KIIS Executive Director Anton Hrushetsky.

The survey was conducted among 804 Kyiv residents over 18 years of age using telephone interviews (CATI) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.6% for indicators close to 50% and 2% for indicators close to 5%. In war conditions, a certain systematic deviation is added to it, but the results obtained still retain a high representativeness, KIIS notes.