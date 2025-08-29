Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:05 29.08.2025

2 min read
Zelenskyy on Defenders' Remembrance Day: We do not forget those thanks to whom Ukraine stands

On the Day of Honoring Those Who Died for Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy notes that the Russian-Ukrainian war is a battle for the country's right to exist and that Ukrainians are indebted to everyone who stood up for its defense.

“This battle for Ukraine's right to exist has been ongoing since 2014. Since 2022, Ukrainians have been defending themselves in a full-scale war. It is an extremely long and difficult path of courage. And we do not forget those thanks to whom Ukraine stands,” Zelenskyy said on X Friday.

He noted that on August 29, the memory of all defenders of Ukraine who died in battles for an independent Ukraine is honored. “Eternal glory to all who stood up to defend Ukraine! Eternal memory to all who gave their lives fighting for Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!” Zelenskyy said.

The Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine who died in the fight for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine has been celebrated since 2019, when Zelenskyy signed a decree approving it. The date is timed to coincide with the anniversary of the breakout from the encirclement in Ilovaisk on August 29, 2014, when the Ukrainian army suffered the greatest losses in Donbas.

The symbol of the memorial day is a sunflower.

Tags: #defenders_day

