14:39 27.09.2023

Ukraine to celebrate Day of Defenders on Oct 1, honor memory of victims with minute of silence

On Sunday, October 1, Ukraine will celebrate for the first time on a new date the day of its defenders and defenders, everyone who fights and who gave their lives for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians.

"It happens that silence can say more than any words. This Sunday, October 1, Ukraine will celebrate for the first time on a new date the day of its defenders and defenders. All who fight for the sake of the state. All who give strength to Ukraine. All who gave your life for the sake of Ukraine," according to the official Telegram channel of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"And this Sunday, for the first time, all of Ukraine will stop for a minute to honor in silence the feat of our people who died defending our state and Ukrainians. Let this become our new tradition," according to the statement.

"At 09:00 on Sunday on October 1. Central squares and streets of Ukrainian cities. A minute of respect. A minute of silence. And the eternity of memory of our fallen defenders and defenders," the president said.

The Day of Defenders of Ukraine is a national holiday in Ukraine, which is celebrated on the day of the Intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Established on October 14, 2014 by presidential decree. Due to the reform of the church calendar in Ukraine, from 2023 the celebration has been postponed to October 1.

