11:07 14.10.2022

Zelensky, Zaluzhny congratulate Ukrainian military on Ukraine's Defenders Day

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the Ukrainian military on Ukraine's Defenders Day.

"You are fighting for Ukraine, independence and freedom for all subsequent generations. Absolute heroes. Upper class. Our defenders," Zelensky wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday morning.

In turn, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny also congratulated the military on Ukraine's Defenders Day.

"The 2022 winter is already a part of world history. We withstood a powerful enemy blow. We showed what it means to be a Ukrainian, to have courage to fight for your freedom," Zaluzhny wrote on the Telegram channel.

He noted that "in fierce battles, under the steel rain of Russian shells, we held on to every piece of our land. We stopped the hostile invasion and buried the myth of the invincibility of the Russian army."

"And now we are returning ours. Nobody and nothing will stop us. We have chosen the path of warriors and are moving forward. The whole world is looking at us enthusiastically and with hope. Congratulations on the holiday and thank you for your service!" the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

