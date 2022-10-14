Facts

11:36 14.10.2022

Zelensky: By defeating this enemy, we will respond to all enemies of our statehood

3 min read
Zelensky: By defeating this enemy, we will respond to all enemies of our statehood

On Ukraine's Defenders Day, we thank everyone who fought for Ukraine in the past and everyone who fights for it now, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Friday.

"All who won then. And to everyone who will definitely win now. Win in such a way that it will crown the struggle of many generations of our people with success. The people who always wanted one thing the most – freedom. For themselves. And for their children. For our culture," he said.

"It seems that the current enemy in its evil unites all the enemies of our statehood that we faced before. And by defeating this enemy, we will respond to all enemies who encroached on Ukraine – on those who lived, who live and who will live on our land," he said.

"This will be a victory for all our people. This will be a victory for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Our Ground Forces, infantry. Tank crews. Missile troops and artillery. This will be a victory for our Air Forces. Our anti-aircraft warriors. Our drone operators. This will be a victory for our Naval Forces. Our marines. Our airborne assault troops. Our intelligence. Special operations forces. Security Service of Ukraine. This will be a victory for the border guards, the National Guard, the National Police, the territorial defense, and the communications officers. This will be a victory for everyone who will not leave even a trace on Ukrainian soil of that army that flaunted itself as if it was the second on the planet," Zelensky said.

"Russian missiles are still capable of driving Ukrainians into bomb shelters, but none of our people shiver there. Ukrainians sing in shelters. We defend our freedom. Our soul. Our land," the president said.

"In this war, everything depends on you. On what you do. On who you help. On what you gain. On who came to help us," Zelensky said.

"The world stands with us. More than ever in our history. This in particular makes us stronger than ever in our history. But just as at any time in our history, the future depends on specific people," he said.

"Rashist tanks, inmates and mercenaries oppose you. Looters, rapists and those who have gone mad from propaganda. Thousands of people whose lives are worth nothing to their state. They are thrown into attacks, they have 'anti-retreat detachments' behind their backs, they are not counted and are not even taken away when they die. They do not know what to live for, and that's why they lose the life given to them by God so shamefully," the president said.

"And behind you, Ukrainian Warrior, are millions of people who know exactly what they live for. With you, Warrior, in the trenches is our entire state, everything that we have and that is so dear to us. The future of children is with you," he also said.

Tags: #zelensky #defenders_day

MORE ABOUT

11:07 14.10.2022
Zelensky, Zaluzhny congratulate Ukrainian military on Ukraine's Defenders Day

Zelensky, Zaluzhny congratulate Ukrainian military on Ukraine's Defenders Day

10:29 14.10.2022
Zelensky: Red Cross mandate must be fulfilled

Zelensky: Red Cross mandate must be fulfilled

10:28 14.10.2022
Zelensky: PACE decision to recognize Russia as terrorist state is political signal

Zelensky: PACE decision to recognize Russia as terrorist state is political signal

11:23 13.10.2022
PACE may become first intl organization to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state' – Zelensky

PACE may become first intl organization to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state' – Zelensky

10:25 13.10.2022
Zelensky proposes to create financial 'Ramstein,' raise additional $7 bln for energy infrastructure, gas and coal purchases – speech at IMF, World Bank meeting

Zelensky proposes to create financial 'Ramstein,' raise additional $7 bln for energy infrastructure, gas and coal purchases – speech at IMF, World Bank meeting

09:48 13.10.2022
Zelensky on Ramstein: Helping Ukraine to protect sky is one of most significant humanitarian tasks for Europe

Zelensky on Ramstein: Helping Ukraine to protect sky is one of most significant humanitarian tasks for Europe

09:28 13.10.2022
Zelensky thanks for reducing electricity consumption during peak hours

Zelensky thanks for reducing electricity consumption during peak hours

17:31 11.10.2022
Zelensky calls on G7 countries for symmetrical response to Russia's actions

Zelensky calls on G7 countries for symmetrical response to Russia's actions

10:33 11.10.2022
Zelensky counts on productive work of united team of govt and NBU

Zelensky counts on productive work of united team of govt and NBU

09:44 11.10.2022
Zelensky: Air defense is number one priority in Ukraine-US defense cooperation

Zelensky: Air defense is number one priority in Ukraine-US defense cooperation

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Zaluzhny congratulate Ukrainian military on Ukraine's Defenders Day

Zelensky: Red Cross mandate must be fulfilled

Zelensky: PACE decision to recognize Russia as terrorist state is political signal

Situation at front difficult, but controllable, necessary to increase AFU firepower, integrated air defense - Zaluzhny after talk with Milley

Russian invaders make 15 air strikes, mount 22 MLRS shelling attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours

LATEST

IAEA head announces moving to creation of security zone for ZNPP after visits to Ukraine, Russia

Russian troops lose their ability to attack in Donetsk region – ISW

Repaired Panzerhaubitze artillery mounts return to Ukraine – Lithuanian Defense Minister

Kyiv urges partners not to succumb to Russia's attempts to accuse others of its own terrorist actions – MFA

Situation at front difficult, but controllable, necessary to increase AFU firepower, integrated air defense - Zaluzhny after talk with Milley

Russian invaders make 15 air strikes, mount 22 MLRS shelling attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours

Four Russian missiles shot down in western Ukraine

Twenty more people released as part of next prisoner exchange with Russia

Russia has from 300 to several thousand of Iranian-made kamikaze drones in stock

PACE recognizes Putin's regime in Russia as terrorist

AD
AD
AD
AD