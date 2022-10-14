Zelensky: By defeating this enemy, we will respond to all enemies of our statehood

On Ukraine's Defenders Day, we thank everyone who fought for Ukraine in the past and everyone who fights for it now, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Friday.

"All who won then. And to everyone who will definitely win now. Win in such a way that it will crown the struggle of many generations of our people with success. The people who always wanted one thing the most – freedom. For themselves. And for their children. For our culture," he said.

"It seems that the current enemy in its evil unites all the enemies of our statehood that we faced before. And by defeating this enemy, we will respond to all enemies who encroached on Ukraine – on those who lived, who live and who will live on our land," he said.

"This will be a victory for all our people. This will be a victory for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Our Ground Forces, infantry. Tank crews. Missile troops and artillery. This will be a victory for our Air Forces. Our anti-aircraft warriors. Our drone operators. This will be a victory for our Naval Forces. Our marines. Our airborne assault troops. Our intelligence. Special operations forces. Security Service of Ukraine. This will be a victory for the border guards, the National Guard, the National Police, the territorial defense, and the communications officers. This will be a victory for everyone who will not leave even a trace on Ukrainian soil of that army that flaunted itself as if it was the second on the planet," Zelensky said.

"Russian missiles are still capable of driving Ukrainians into bomb shelters, but none of our people shiver there. Ukrainians sing in shelters. We defend our freedom. Our soul. Our land," the president said.

"In this war, everything depends on you. On what you do. On who you help. On what you gain. On who came to help us," Zelensky said.

"The world stands with us. More than ever in our history. This in particular makes us stronger than ever in our history. But just as at any time in our history, the future depends on specific people," he said.

"Rashist tanks, inmates and mercenaries oppose you. Looters, rapists and those who have gone mad from propaganda. Thousands of people whose lives are worth nothing to their state. They are thrown into attacks, they have 'anti-retreat detachments' behind their backs, they are not counted and are not even taken away when they die. They do not know what to live for, and that's why they lose the life given to them by God so shamefully," the president said.

"And behind you, Ukrainian Warrior, are millions of people who know exactly what they live for. With you, Warrior, in the trenches is our entire state, everything that we have and that is so dear to us. The future of children is with you," he also said.