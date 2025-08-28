Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:27 28.08.2025

Hungarian Ambassador receives protest note in response to Hungary's discrimination of Hungarian minority in Ukraine – Sybiha

1 min read
Hungarian Ambassador receives protest note in response to Hungary's discrimination of Hungarian minority in Ukraine – Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced that he had handed over a note of protest to Hungarian Ambassador Antal Heizer in response to Hungary's discrimination against the Hungarian minority in Ukraine.

"The Hungarian ambassador was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He was handed a note of protest in response to Hungary's discrimination against the Hungarian minority in Ukraine, in particular our defender of Hungarian origin, who was banned from entering the country of his ancestors," Sybiha wrote on social media.

The minister called on Hungary to continue to "refrain from unfriendly actions and instead engage in constructive dialogue, for which Ukraine remains ready."

 

Tags: #mfa #hungary #note

MORE ABOUT

20:38 28.08.2025
Ukrainian MFA notes importance of ceasefire: otherwise it’s very difficult to open the way to diplomacy

Ukrainian MFA notes importance of ceasefire: otherwise it’s very difficult to open the way to diplomacy

20:16 28.08.2025
Israeli MFA expresses condolences over Russian attack on Kyiv

Israeli MFA expresses condolences over Russian attack on Kyiv

20:07 28.08.2025
Ukrainian MFA calls on its partners to recognize deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide

Ukrainian MFA calls on its partners to recognize deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide

12:10 28.08.2025
Ukraine to provide commensurate response to Hungary's decision to ban entry of Ukrainian servicemen – FM Sybiha

Ukraine to provide commensurate response to Hungary's decision to ban entry of Ukrainian servicemen – FM Sybiha

09:32 28.08.2025
China and Hungary must react, time for new tough sanctions against Russia - Zelenskyy

China and Hungary must react, time for new tough sanctions against Russia - Zelenskyy

18:46 27.08.2025
Ukraine has alternative to fuel from Hungary and Slovakia if they stop exporting due to AFU attacks on Druzhba pipeline - A-95 director

Ukraine has alternative to fuel from Hungary and Slovakia if they stop exporting due to AFU attacks on Druzhba pipeline - A-95 director

19:20 26.08.2025
Poroshenko calls termination of Druzhba's work long-awaited, Merezhko rejects Hungary's accusations

Poroshenko calls termination of Druzhba's work long-awaited, Merezhko rejects Hungary's accusations

10:50 26.08.2025
MFA: Ukrainian World Congress raises over $75 mln in aid for AFU

MFA: Ukrainian World Congress raises over $75 mln in aid for AFU

20:12 21.08.2025
Szijjártó offers assistance to ethnic Hungarians of Zakarpattia after Russian strike on Mukachevo – Orbán

Szijjártó offers assistance to ethnic Hungarians of Zakarpattia after Russian strike on Mukachevo – Orbán

15:31 18.08.2025
Govt plans to expand MFA’s powers to coordinate sanctions policy - draft govt action program

Govt plans to expand MFA’s powers to coordinate sanctions policy - draft govt action program

HOT NEWS

Russia and Ukraine not ready to stop the war themselves, although their leaders want it, Trump will make statements about it - White House

China allows Russia to fight despite statements that war shouldn’t be expanded – Zelenskyy

Nineteen killed in Kyiv

Leyen: Ukraine needs security guarantees that will turn the country into steel porcupine

Zelenskyy instructs MFA to clarify all facts regarding Hungary's decision to ban entry for serviceman

LATEST

Russia and Ukraine not ready to stop the war themselves, although their leaders want it, Trump will make statements about it - White House

Merz believes that after Russia's strike on Kyiv, Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin won’t take place

Zelenskyy: Türkiye ready to join security guarantees, particularly in Black Sea, studying how to do this

Interpipe jointly with Dnipro authorities involves 13,000 schoolchildren, students in technical education ecosystem

Overnight shelling of Kyiv strengthens Canada's resolve to help end war in Ukraine by providing it with security guarantees

US Embassy after Kyiv strikes: Trump makes it clear that both sides must reach negotiated solution

China allows Russia to fight despite statements that war shouldn’t be expanded – Zelenskyy

OSCE rep on freedom of media: No security without media freedom

Poroshenko calls decision to recognize UOC (MP) as affiliated with ROC belated but correct

Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine's energy sector

AD
AD