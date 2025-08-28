Hungarian Ambassador receives protest note in response to Hungary's discrimination of Hungarian minority in Ukraine – Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced that he had handed over a note of protest to Hungarian Ambassador Antal Heizer in response to Hungary's discrimination against the Hungarian minority in Ukraine.

"The Hungarian ambassador was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He was handed a note of protest in response to Hungary's discrimination against the Hungarian minority in Ukraine, in particular our defender of Hungarian origin, who was banned from entering the country of his ancestors," Sybiha wrote on social media.

The minister called on Hungary to continue to "refrain from unfriendly actions and instead engage in constructive dialogue, for which Ukraine remains ready."