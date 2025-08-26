Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:28 26.08.2025

AFU Air Force: 47 out of 59 enemy UAVs shot down, hits in nine locations recored

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

As of Tuesday night, the Defense Forces have neutralized 47 enemy UAVs out of 59 that attacked Ukraine, and 12 attack UAVs have been recorded hitting nine locations, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 9:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 47 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and drone imitators of various types in the north and east of the country," the message posted on Telegram says.

In total, on the night of August 26 (from 19:00 on August 25), the enemy attacked with 59 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of drone imitators from the directions of Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation.

Thus, the effectiveness of the air defense was 79.6%.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As reported, on August 25, the Defense Forces neutralized 76 out of 104 enemy UAVs that attacked Ukraine last night, and recorded the hits of 28 attack UAVs at 15 locations, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. On Sunday, August 24, the Defense Forces neutralized 48 out of 72 enemy UAVs that attacked Ukraine, and recorded the hits of 24 attack UAVs and missiles at 10 locations.

