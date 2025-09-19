Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:03 19.09.2025

Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralize 71 enemy drones last night, with hits in six locations recorded, attack continues

1 min read
Last night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 71 of the 86 drones of various types that attacked the country. There were hits in six locations and debris falling in two, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"On the night of September 19 (from 9:00 p.m. on September 18), the enemy attacked with 86 Shahed, Gerber, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, more than 50 of which were shaheds," the General Staff said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense forces have shot down or suppressed 71 enemy shahed, Gerber, and other types of UAVs in the north, east, and center of the country. Fifteen attack UAVs were hit at six locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at two locations.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned aerial systems units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"The attack continues. A new group of enemy UAVs is approaching from the northern direction," the General Staff noted.

