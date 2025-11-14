Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:51 14.11.2025

419 out of 449 enemy targets shot down/suppressed: missile hits, 23 attack UAVs recorded at 13 locations – Air Force

The Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 419 of 449 aerial targets engaged by the enemy on Friday night, and also recorded missile and 23 attack UAV hits at 13 locations, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

"On the night of November 14 (from 6:00 p.m. on November 13), the enemy launched a combined attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure using attack UAVs and air-, land-, and sea-based missiles. In total, the Air Force's electronic warfare troops identified and tracked 449 airborne attack weapons—19 missiles (13 of which were ballistic) and 430 UAVs of various types (approximately 300 were shaheds)," the Telegram channel reported.

