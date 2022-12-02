Ukrainian prosecutor general discusses in Hague with colleagues from 20 countries creation of temporary prosecutor's office on strategy of investigating crime of aggression

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin took part in the first coordination meeting of prosecutors from 20 countries investigating war crimes of the Russian Federation in The Hague, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) reports.

"While on an official visit to The Hague, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin took part in the first coordination meeting of prosecutors from 20 countries investigating war crimes of the Russian Federation. The event is organized by Eurojust," the agency said in the Telegram channel on Friday.

The message states that during the meeting "they discussed strengthening cooperation, ways to exchange evidence and information, as well as the initiative to create a Temporary Prosecutor's Office, which will be responsible for the strategy of investigating the crime of aggression."

"Today, loyal friends and partners of Ukraine met, determined to bring the aggressor to justice. We are working together for the sake of justice and our common victory," Kostin said.