AFU Air Force: 46 enemy UAVs out of 55 neutralized, hits in four locations recorded

As of 9:00, the Defense Forces have neutralized 46 enemy UAVs out of 55 that attacked Ukraine last night, and hits by nine attack UAVs were recorded at four locations, the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

"On the night of August 22 (from 22:30 on August 21), the enemy attacked with 55 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of drone imitators from the directions of Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation, Gvardeyskoye of the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea," the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

It is reported that as of 09:00, the air defense shot down/suppressed 46 enemy Shahed UAVs and drone imitators of various types in the north and east of the country. The hit of nine attack UAVs was recorded at four locations. The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.