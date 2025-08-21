Zelenskyy announces daily steps by partners to support Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says there is no alternative to putting pressure on Russia amid diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

"This war must be ended. We must put pressure on Russia so that the war ends. Putin understands nothing but force and pressure," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

According to him, the military, in particular the Commander-in-Chief and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are working on the military component of Ukraine's security guarantees, and he stressed the importance of every day of this work.

"Now every day adds contours to the future security architecture for Ukraine. Weapons, financing, interaction with our partners, forces on the ground, in the air, at sea. And every day there will be new steps by partners in support of Ukraine - I will have a lot of diplomatic work. I thank everyone who is with us, who is with Ukraine," the President of Ukraine said.

According to him, everything necessary is being done to protect the Ukrainian state and citizens. "President Trump is absolutely right: this should be done not only in defense. But at the same time, we are not reducing our efforts in diplomacy, in all our contacts with partners, so that negotiations can take place, and precisely those that can bring peace closer," Zelenskyy added.