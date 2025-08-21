Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:33 21.08.2025

Zelenskyy announces daily steps by partners to support Ukraine

2 min read
Zelenskyy announces daily steps by partners to support Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says there is no alternative to putting pressure on Russia amid diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

"This war must be ended. We must put pressure on Russia so that the war ends. Putin understands nothing but force and pressure," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

According to him, the military, in particular the Commander-in-Chief and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are working on the military component of Ukraine's security guarantees, and he stressed the importance of every day of this work.

"Now every day adds contours to the future security architecture for Ukraine. Weapons, financing, interaction with our partners, forces on the ground, in the air, at sea. And every day there will be new steps by partners in support of Ukraine - I will have a lot of diplomatic work. I thank everyone who is with us, who is with Ukraine," the President of Ukraine said.

According to him, everything necessary is being done to protect the Ukrainian state and citizens. "President Trump is absolutely right: this should be done not only in defense. But at the same time, we are not reducing our efforts in diplomacy, in all our contacts with partners, so that negotiations can take place, and precisely those that can bring peace closer," Zelenskyy added.

Tags: #sanctions #president #security

MORE ABOUT

21:17 21.08.2025
Russian strike on Mukachevo plant is demonstrative blow to US property and investments – Zelenskyy

Russian strike on Mukachevo plant is demonstrative blow to US property and investments – Zelenskyy

20:25 20.08.2025
UK introduces restrictions against 3 individuals, 5 companies for helping bypass anti-Russian sanctions

UK introduces restrictions against 3 individuals, 5 companies for helping bypass anti-Russian sanctions

19:51 20.08.2025
Sweden ready to help provide security guarantees for Ukraine – PM

Sweden ready to help provide security guarantees for Ukraine – PM

20:04 19.08.2025
European Solidarity claims sanctions against Poroshenko imposed on basis of falsified documents

European Solidarity claims sanctions against Poroshenko imposed on basis of falsified documents

00:04 16.08.2025
US may hit Rosneft, Lukoil with sanctions over Ukraine war – media

US may hit Rosneft, Lukoil with sanctions over Ukraine war – media

20:44 14.08.2025
Argentina's President ready to make personal efforts to guarantee security for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Argentina's President ready to make personal efforts to guarantee security for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

19:03 13.08.2025
Trump believes NATO should not be included in security guarantees for Ukraine, but USA and allies should be part of them – Macron

Trump believes NATO should not be included in security guarantees for Ukraine, but USA and allies should be part of them – Macron

18:11 13.08.2025
EU prepares further sanctions against Russia – Macron

EU prepares further sanctions against Russia – Macron

16:28 12.08.2025
Switzerland follows EU in expanding sanctions against Russia

Switzerland follows EU in expanding sanctions against Russia

20:43 11.08.2025
Without clear security guarantees, any other arrangements would only give Russia opportunity to restore its forces

Without clear security guarantees, any other arrangements would only give Russia opportunity to restore its forces

HOT NEWS

Russian strike on Mukachevo plant is demonstrative blow to US property and investments – Zelenskyy

Syrsky notes productive work in operational zone of Donetsk territorial community

Trump on Ukraine-Russia war: It’s impossible to win war without attacking invaders country, interesting times ahead

Russian missile strike injures 19 in Mukachevo

General Staff reports damage to facilities on Russian territory

LATEST

EU Commissioner Kos condemns Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on 15 days of guaranteed leave for military personnel

Rada to strengthen social protection of female soldiers

Ukrainians are united primarily by AFU victories, divided by mutual accusations and political conflicts – poll

Prices for over-the-counter medicines not included in National List to be subject to declaration in National Catalogue without approval of separate list

Graham to push for Russia to be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism over kidnapped children in Ukraine

Armenian-U.S. joint venture to provide business management in Trump Route project - Pashinyan

Szijjártó offers assistance to ethnic Hungarians of Zakarpattia after Russian strike on Mukachevo – Orbán

Ukraine, European Union Delegation to expand cooperation in countering corruption, judicial reform, development of legal institutions

Mobbs on Russia's territorial demands: Intl law cannot be erased by aggression

AD
AD