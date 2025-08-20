Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:51 20.08.2025

Sweden ready to help provide security guarantees for Ukraine – PM

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Sweden was ready to help provide security guarantees for Ukraine after the Washington summits, including by providing aerial reconnaissance and naval resources.

In his interview with Sveriges Radio, he noted that Ukraine's economic and military partners "stand firmly on its side right now, when this can be tested in a truly critical situation."

Kristersson noted that Sweden could contribute by providing aerial reconnaissance and naval resources.

However, the Prime Minister expressed doubts about the advisability of the presence of Swedish troops in Ukraine.

"I don't think it's about moving a lot of troops from other countries to Ukraine, but rather about Ukraine being able to take responsibility for its own country so securely that Russia won't try to do it again," Kristersson said.

