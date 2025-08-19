Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:40 19.08.2025

AFU General Staff: Enemy carries out 32 attacks in Pokrovsk axis; 31 already repelled

AFU General Staff: Enemy carries out 32 attacks in Pokrovsk axis; 31 already repelled
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

On the entire front line since the beginning of the day and as of 16:00 on Tuesday, 78 combat clashes were recorded, the most active enemy actions remain in the Pokrov direction, where 32 battles took place; in Dobropillia, where the enemy recently tried to create a bridgehead for further advancement, the enemy is carrying out air strikes, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"In Pokrovsk axis, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 32 attempts to press our soldiers in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Maiak, Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Promin, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove and Novoukrainka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 31 attacks. Enemy aircraft carried out an airstrike in the area of the settlement of Dobropillia," the General Staff said on the Telegram channel.

In Lyman axis, the Russian Army has carried out 15 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiaz, Myrne, Torske, Yampil and towards Yampil and Hryhorivka. Four combat clashes are currently ongoing.

In Siversk axis, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked twice near Pereyizne and towards Fedorivka. The enemy did not conduct active operations in Kramatorsk direction.

"In Toretsk axis, our defenders repelled six enemy attempts to penetrate our defenses in the areas of Toretsk, Scherbynivka, Yablunivka and Poltavka; another clash is ongoing. Kostiantynivka was hit by enemy bombs," the General Staff said.

There are reports of enemy artillery and mortar attacks on settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Namely, Halahanivka, Prohres, Seredyna-Buda, Boiaro-Lezhachi, and Yasna Poliana. Hremiach in Chernihiv region and Nova Sloboda and Chernatske in Sumy region suffered from airstrikes.

"Two enemy attacks took place in North Slobozhansk and Kursk axes. The invaders' aviation carried out three strikes, dropping five guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 122 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, seven of which were from multiple launch rocket systems," the General Staff said in the statement.

In South Slobozhansk axis, fighting continues in Vovchansk area. In Kupiansk axis, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Synkivka and Stepova Novoselivka three times; two attacks by the Russian invaders were repelled, and another battle is ongoing.

In Novopavlivka axis, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight assaults by enemy troops in the areas of the settlements of Hrushivka, Zeleny Hay, Temyrivka, Voskresenka, Zelene Pole and towards Komyshuvakha, four more clashes are ongoing. In Huliai Pole axis, the enemy did not conduct assault operations, but carried out an airstrike on Bilohiria. In Orikhove axis, no enemy offensive operations have been recorded so far.

In Dnipro axis, the enemy carried out an airstrike on the settlement of Vidradokamianka, and made four unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of Ukrainian units.

