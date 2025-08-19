Costa speaks with Zelenskyy: We will work together with USA on security guarantees

Photo: https://x.com/antoniocostapm

European Council President António Costa has held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a conversation with members of the European Council and stressed support for Ukraine and commitment to maintaining pressure on Russia.

“Our top priorities are to stop the killing, advance the exchange of prisoners, and secure the return of the thousands of children abducted by Russia. We will work together with the United States on concrete and essential security guarantees. Together with President Zelenskyy and the U.S., we will prepare the next steps to achieve a just and lasting peace,” Costa said on X Tuesday.

He noted the need to continue to support the Ukrainian people and move towards expansion. “Ukraine’s future also lies in the prosperity and stability that EU membership can provide,” Costa added.