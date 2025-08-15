Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:53 15.08.2025

Ukrainian Defense Forces repel enemy from Zoloty Kolodiaz, 31 sq km liberated

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

OSINT project DeepState reports on the success of the Defense Forces in the area of the village of Zoloty Kolodiaz between the cities of Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, where earlier in the week it was reported about the breakthrough of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups and their subsequent neutralization.

"Ukrainian Defense Forces Repulse Enemy Near Rubizhne, Zoloty Kolodiaz, Vesele, Vilne, Shakhove, Nykanorivka and Sukhetske," the DeepState said in the Telegram channel on Friday evening.

All of the listed settlements are close to each other.

The project map shows three areas in this area liberated from the occupiers with an area of 19.84 square kilometers, 10.02 square kilometers, and 1.24 square kilometers, totaling 31.1 square kilometers.

The area of the territories controlled by the occupiers in this area decreased by 12.28 square kilometers, the "gray zone" of uncertain control by 35.18 square kilometers.

Tags: #deepstate

