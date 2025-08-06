Restoring licenses for shelling victims to be free – PM Svyrydenko

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed free renewal of driver's licenses and vehicle registration certificates for citizens who suffered as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, Prime Minister Yulia Svirydenko announced.

"The renewal of driver's licenses for citizens who suffered during the shelling will be free of charge. We must be sensitive to the needs of those who lost property, housing or documents due to the war. Today, the government adopted a decision that allows free renewal of driver's licenses and vehicle registration certificates for citizens who suffered as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," Svirydenko said on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to her, these are cases where documents were lost due to shelling.

"People should not face additional bureaucratic barriers in already difficult circumstances," she said.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko explained how this will work in practice. "A person who has suffered as a result of shelling receives a document from the investigator stating that he has the status of a victim. With this document, he applies to any Interior ministry service center (stationary or mobile, which works at the site of the liquidation). The administrator quickly processes the application and issues new documents without any payment," Klymenko said on Telegram on Wednesday.

He noted that this is another step towards ensuring that state assistance is accessible and without unnecessary bureaucracy.

Klymenko added: "I often communicate with people who have suffered from enemy attacks. And, of course, they always ask a simple and painful question: 'Where to look for help when you are left with nothing?' We must give a clear answer to it: help is nearby."

According to the minister, the next step is the urgent free restoration of ID documents. "We are working on solving this problem," he said.