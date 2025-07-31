Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:43 31.07.2025

Functional Assessment Center cancels 795 MSEC disability decisions for officials

2 min read

The Center for Functional Assessment has recognized as unfounded and canceled 795 of the 1,989 reviewed decisions of the Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC) on establishing disability for officials, and another 83 people have been summoned for additional examinations to clarify their functional status.

According to the Ministry of Health, the MSEC's decisions were reviewed during inspections conducted jointly with law enforcement agencies: the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation, the Prosecutor General's Office, and regional health departments.

In total, as of July 25, 2,630 cases of officials from more than 70 state bodies who were diagnosed with disability were included in the inspection.

According to the results of the inspection, 795 decisions of the MSEC on establishing disability for officials were canceled, and in another 400 cases new decisions were made, in particular, on changing the disability group - in 307 cases and on changing the term of establishing disability - in 93.

"The inspection is ongoing, covers all regions and is part of a systemic transformation aimed at preventing abuse and restoring trust in decisions in the field of disability determination," the Ministry of Health said.

The inspections are being carried out in accordance with the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated October 22, 2024 "On Counteracting Corruption and Other Offenses When Determining Disability for Officials of State Bodies." For this purpose, an interdepartmental working group was created, which approved an action plan on November 4 of the same year, and the first results were discussed in January 2025.

From January 1, 2025, a new system for assessing disability has been in operation in Ukraine instead of the MSEC. It is based on transparent procedures, an objective assessment of a person's health status and real needs.

Decisions on disability are no longer made by closed commissions. Instead, expert teams in medical institutions, consisting of practicing specialists of various specialties, work. All processes are digitalized: documents are stored in an electronic system, and evaluation is carried out according to single, clear criteria.

Tags: #msec #disability

