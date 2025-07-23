NABU and SAPO leaders urge partners to maintain Ukraine support against Russian aggression after Zelenskyy meeting

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

The heads of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have declared a significant limitation of the independence of the agencies they head as a result of the adoption of draft law No. 12414, but at the same time call on international partners to continue to comprehensively support Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

"The legislative changes adopted the day before significantly limit the independence of NABU and SAPO. This was emphasized by the heads of both institutions during a meeting initiated by the Office of the President. From now on, NABU and SAPO are deprived of the guarantees that previously allowed them to effectively implement their tasks and functions in combating top corruption. To restore full-fledged and independent work, clear and unambiguous steps are needed at the level of the law that will return the guarantees canceled by the parliament," the statement following the meeting in the President’s Office, published on the NABU Telegram channel on Wednesday, reads.

At the same time, NABU and SAPO emphasize their commitment to the interests of the Ukrainian people and continue to work to preserve the professional capacity of both institutions and the results achieved over the years of their activities. The heads of the departments also note that the rule of law and compliance with the law remain unchanged values for them, and they "expect the same approach from other law enforcement agencies."

"NABU and SAPO call on international partners to continue to comprehensively support Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. The strength and resilience of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the unity of Ukrainian society, and systematic international support are key factors in overcoming the aggressor and establishing the European future of our state," the statement says.

As reported, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada adopted by 263 votes in total the law "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine Regarding the Peculiarities of Pre-Trial Investigation of Criminal Offenses Related to the Disappearance of Missing Persons Under Special Circumstances During Martial Law" with amendments that limited the independence of NABU and SAPO.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, immediately signed the law and sent it to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for signature, while under normal practice this occurs after consideration of blocking resolutions submitted by opponents. On the same day, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed it.

A number of politicians and public figures, as well as representatives of the European Commission, spoke out categorically against this draft law and called on Zelenskyy to veto it.

Protest actions against the draft law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada were held in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, and Rivne on Tuesday evening.