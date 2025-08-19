Swiss FM supports Ukraine summit in Geneva

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis supports holding a summit on settling the war in Ukraine in Geneva, he said in an interview with SRF television on Tuesday.

"We are ready for such a meeting and we are grateful for the trust that is being shown in us. We have always signaled our readiness, but, of course, everything depends on the will of the great powers," he said.

In addition, Cassis said that they had been "preparing for this for a long time."

"This can be implemented in the shortest possible time," the minister added.

Asked about the arrest warrant for Putin issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), Cassis said: "We have clarified the legal situation. We can hold such a meeting and we know what needs to be done to ensure that it goes smoothly. We can do this despite the arrest warrant for Putin, thanks to our special role and the role of Geneva as the European headquarters of the UN."

Earlier, it was reported that the idea of holding a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin in Geneva as a "neutral territory" was expressed by French President Emmanuel Macron after the summit in Washington on Monday.