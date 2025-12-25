Kyivmiskbud receives UAH 2.56 bln in capitalization and updates its management

PJSC Holding Company Kyivmiskbud received a UAH 2.56 billion capital increase and renewed its management team, the company’s press service reported.

As noted in the release, thanks to the support of the Kyiv City Council, the Kyiv City State Administration, and the Kyiv Mayor, Kyivmiskbud Holding Company, PJSC, received a capital increase of UAH 2.56 billion and is moving on to the next stage of its anti-crisis plan. Specifically, the supervisory board has been strengthened, with Petro Panteleyev, acting first deputy chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration, appointed as its new chairman.

The supervisory board also decided to change the company’s management board. Valeriy Zasutsky, a professional builder and member of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine, was appointed the new chairman of the board.

“These steps are necessary for the continued implementation of the company’s anti-crisis plan in 2026, specifically stabilizing the company’s financial position; establishing more transparent communication and productive cooperation with investors; and gradually resuming construction at the company’s facilities. Communication with the government has also been strengthened to resolve the issue of compensating Kyivmiskbud Holding Company for UAH 2.28 billion in compensation for the Ukrbud facilities transferred to the company," the release states.