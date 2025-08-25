Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:46 25.08.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross to continue supporting Ukrainian households in preparation for winter

2 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross to continue supporting Ukrainian households in preparation for winter
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) will continue its program of assistance to Ukrainian households in preparing for winter.

“Throughout 2024–2025, the Ukrainian Red Cross, with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, implemented a large-scale programme to support Ukrainian households in restoring their livelihoods and preparing for winter — Winterization 2024–2025” … In 2025, the organisation plans to support over 3,000 additional households across various regions of Ukraine,” URCS said on Facebook Monday.

In total, over 1,300 households received support across four regions of Ukraine: Zaporizhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson. Beneficiaries included internally displaced persons, large families, single parents, people with disabilities, elderly people, demobilised individuals, and other vulnerable groups.

Out of 1,300 households, 730 received productive cash grants of UAH 55,901 each to help develop or restore small-scale farming. These funds supported the expansion of greenhouses, orchards, beekeeping operations, mechanised tools, and livestock farming. Some 325 households received targeted support of UA 18,634 each to insulate livestock shelters, ensuring that both livestock and poultry were properly protected during the winter months. Some 120 households received veterinary support, including grants of approximately UAH 5,000 for animal care, along with consultations and services from veterinary professionals, such as check-ups, vaccinations, and treatments. Some 130 households received insulation and lighting kits to prepare their greenhouses for winter. This allowed families to extend their growing season and earn additional income.
 

Tags: #urcs

MORE ABOUT

12:43 22.08.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross to provide financial assistance to registered evacuees in Lozova transit centre

Ukrainian Red Cross to provide financial assistance to registered evacuees in Lozova transit centre

12:38 21.08.2025
URCS helps victims of Russian air attack on Lviv

URCS helps victims of Russian air attack on Lviv

18:20 20.08.2025
URCS helping evacuees from Donetsk region

URCS helping evacuees from Donetsk region

14:03 19.08.2025
Ukraine Red Cross Society – 13 million cases of support

Ukraine Red Cross Society – 13 million cases of support

15:09 18.08.2025
Two Ukrainian Red Cross response teams helping victims of UAV attack on Kharkiv

Two Ukrainian Red Cross response teams helping victims of UAV attack on Kharkiv

17:28 15.08.2025
URCS psychologists conduct over 2,000 consultations this year

URCS psychologists conduct over 2,000 consultations this year

17:41 14.08.2025
Almost 250 children of Ukrainian defenders vacationed thanks to URCS

Almost 250 children of Ukrainian defenders vacationed thanks to URCS

11:55 13.08.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers welcome evacuation train in Mukachevo

Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers welcome evacuation train in Mukachevo

19:23 12.08.2025
New mobile rehabilitation team of Ukrainian Red Cross Society starts working in Kremenchuk

New mobile rehabilitation team of Ukrainian Red Cross Society starts working in Kremenchuk

12:05 12.08.2025
URCS vehicle damaged amid Russia’s shelling of Kherson

URCS vehicle damaged amid Russia’s shelling of Kherson

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss steps that could force Russia to real negotiations

Zelenskyy: Important that main leaders of ‘Coalition of Willing’ are among countries ready to deploy contingent in Ukraine

President Nawrocki's veto leaves Ukraine without Polish Starlinks – Dpty PM Gawkowski

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that Russia making concessions

Germany to provide Ukraine with EUR 9 bln annually – Finance Minister

LATEST

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss steps that could force Russia to real negotiations

Svyrydenko, Romanian dpty PM discuss security issues, European integration of Ukraine and Moldova

Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's needs in financing production, purchase of weapons with German Vice Chancellor

Klymenko and Norwegian PM honor victims of Russian missile hit in Kyiv

Trump calls Russia-Ukraine war conflict of personalities

Canada synchronizes Ukrainian sanctions – Zelenskyy

Trump convinced that Putin avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy because he doesn’t like him

Eight civilians returned from captivity to Ukraine – Coordinating HQ

Europe to provide Ukraine with significant security guarantees, USA to help – Trump

Zelenskyy appoints Ukrainian Ambassador to Norway Havrysh as Ambassador to Iceland concurrently – decree

AD
AD