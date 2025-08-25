Ukrainian Red Cross to continue supporting Ukrainian households in preparation for winter

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) will continue its program of assistance to Ukrainian households in preparing for winter.

“Throughout 2024–2025, the Ukrainian Red Cross, with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, implemented a large-scale programme to support Ukrainian households in restoring their livelihoods and preparing for winter — Winterization 2024–2025” … In 2025, the organisation plans to support over 3,000 additional households across various regions of Ukraine,” URCS said on Facebook Monday.

In total, over 1,300 households received support across four regions of Ukraine: Zaporizhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson. Beneficiaries included internally displaced persons, large families, single parents, people with disabilities, elderly people, demobilised individuals, and other vulnerable groups.

Out of 1,300 households, 730 received productive cash grants of UAH 55,901 each to help develop or restore small-scale farming. These funds supported the expansion of greenhouses, orchards, beekeeping operations, mechanised tools, and livestock farming. Some 325 households received targeted support of UA 18,634 each to insulate livestock shelters, ensuring that both livestock and poultry were properly protected during the winter months. Some 120 households received veterinary support, including grants of approximately UAH 5,000 for animal care, along with consultations and services from veterinary professionals, such as check-ups, vaccinations, and treatments. Some 130 households received insulation and lighting kits to prepare their greenhouses for winter. This allowed families to extend their growing season and earn additional income.

