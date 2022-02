On outskirts of Brovary, closer to Kyiv, air attack carried out, there are wounded – mayor

Mayor of Brovary, Kyiv region, Ihor Sapozhko said that an air raid was carried out in the direction of Kyiv, due to which there were wounded.

"A few minutes ago, an air attack was carried out on the outskirts of Brovary towards Kyiv. There are wounded. Stay in shelters!" Sapozhko wrote on his Facebook on Monday.