Prometey Group elevator destroyed as a result of airstrike

One of the elevators of the Prometey group of companies was destroyed on the evening of June 1 as a result of an airstrike by a Russian guided aerial bomb, the company's press service reported on Facebook.

According to the report, at the time of the explosion, there were guards at the facility. One of them was thrown back by the blast wave, the other was not injured. Both survived. The elevator itself was damaged. Most of the structures are beyond repair.

"This is not the first blow to the company's infrastructure. Prometey's total losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have exceeded UAH 1.68 billion including direct losses, loss of infrastructure and material resources," Prometey said, assuring that they will continue to operate despite the war.

Prometey Group provides services for the storage, cleaning, drying and logistics of agricultural crops. Before the Russian aggression, it owned 34 grain elevators in Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Odesa, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

According to the results of 2021, the group of companies planned to receive $45 million in EBITDA, while in 2020 this figure reached $32.6 million, in 2019 - $30.5 million.