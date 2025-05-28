Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:14 28.05.2025

Russia is always searching for ways to extend war – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Russia is constantly looking for reasons not to end the war, so Ukraine is waiting for sanctions against the Russian Federation from partner countries, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"They (the Russians - IF-U) will constantly look for reasons not to end the war. Although, to be honest, it doesn't look very serious - they don't want to go to neutral Geneva, they want Turkey, a NATO country. That is, you see, the issue is not what kind of country it is and what alliance it is in, the issue is solely of Putin’s making," Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday.

He stressed that the Russians are constantly looking for reasons to postpone the format of ending the war. The President added that it is possible to force Russia to do this only through pressure.

"We are very much waiting for additional sanctions," Zelenskyy added.

Tags: #sanctions #zelenskyy

