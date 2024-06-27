Economy

Service of repairing apartments in new buildings is in demand within eRecovery, eOselia programs – Alliance Novobud

Service of repairing apartments in new buildings is in demand within eRecovery, eOselia programs – Alliance Novobud

Noting the growing demand for renovation services in new buildings within the framework of the eRecovery and eOselia government programs, the development company Alliance Novobud (Brovary) has developed three types of apartment renovations, CMO of Alliance Novobud Iryna Mikhalova said.

"Renovated apartments are extremely in demand today. Both migrants from dangerous regions to the safer Kyiv region, and people who have lost their housing here are looking for the most ready-made housing. The the eRecovery and eOselia government programs provide a resource to get this. We have developed three renovation options – and among the recent agreements there are already those concluded with the help of government programs," Mikhalova told Interfax-Ukraine.

Buyers have three options available. White box offers a fine finish, with electrical wiring ($150 per square meter). The Optimal format involves fine finishing, wallpaper for painting, laminate flooring, lighting, interior doors, plumbing equipment, etc. ($450 per square meter). Additional equipment of the apartment with a kitchen set with all built-in appliances will cost $4,500. The Everything is Ready option includes full furniture and textiles ($650 per square meter).

The option of renovated apartments is available in all Brovary complexes: Krona Park II, Madison Gardens and Lavender.

According to Mikhailova, the repair service is available both for new contracts and for those who bought an apartment previously.

"The finishing is provided with a one-year guarantee, and installment plans from the developer are also available," she said.

Alliance Novobud, created in 2007, commissioned more than 500,000 square meters of housing: 27 houses in the residential complexes Forest Quarter, Green Quarter, Krona Park, Madison Gardens in Brovary, as well as Illinsly House and Montreal House in Kyiv. More than 450,000 square meters are in the process of implementation of housing, including one country project.

