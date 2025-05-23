Sybiha: New aggressive Putin’s claims on ‘buffer zone’ clearly reject peace efforts

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stressed that Vladimir Putin's new aggressive statements "clearly reject peace efforts" and show that the Russian dictator was and remains the only reason for the continuation of the killings.

“I remind the world that Putin’s statements about the ‘buffer zone’ come amid active efforts to achieve a full, durable ceasefire, stop the killing, and advance peace. These new aggressive claims clearly reject peace efforts and show that Putin has been and remains the only reason the killing continues,” Sybiha said on X.

The head of the Foreign Ministry stressed that Putin “needs to face more pressure to end this war.”