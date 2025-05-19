Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:41 19.05.2025

Zelenskyy congratulates Dan on his victory in Romanian presidential elections

1 min read
Zelenskyy congratulates Dan on his victory in Romanian presidential elections
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Nicusor Dan on his victory in the Romanian presidential elections held on May 18 and invited him to Ukraine.

“I spoke with the newly elected President of Romania, Nicusor Dan. I congratulated him on his victory in the presidential election. It is essential that Romania continues to develop, and that we all cooperate together in our region and across Europe,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

“We respect Romania and the choice of the Romanian people. This is a country on which much depends when it comes to security issues. We are deeply grateful for Romania’s contribution to protecting the lives of our people. It is important that support for Ukraine continues. Romania understands how crucial the struggle for freedom and justice is,” the head of state stressed.

" I invited Nicușor Dan to visit Ukraine. We also discussed the nearest opportunities for us to meet," he added.

Tags: #zelenskyy #nicusor_dan

MORE ABOUT

20:40 19.05.2025
Trump aligns positions with Zelenskyy before talking with Putin – media

Trump aligns positions with Zelenskyy before talking with Putin – media

19:38 19.05.2025
Zelenskyy orders creation of permanent expanded national group for negotiations with Russia

Zelenskyy orders creation of permanent expanded national group for negotiations with Russia

12:38 19.05.2025
Russia’s terms put forward at talks in Istanbul unrealistic – Zelenskyy at meeting with Vance, Rubio

Russia’s terms put forward at talks in Istanbul unrealistic – Zelenskyy at meeting with Vance, Rubio

11:58 19.05.2025
Zelenskyy presents Pope Leo XIV with icon of Mother of God with Infant as symbol of life

Zelenskyy presents Pope Leo XIV with icon of Mother of God with Infant as symbol of life

11:08 19.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Let's not forget what Moscow is, what evil comes from there for Ukrainians of modern, past generations

Zelenskyy: Let's not forget what Moscow is, what evil comes from there for Ukrainians of modern, past generations

10:21 19.05.2025
Vance after meeting with Zelenskyy: Our countries share goal of ending unnecessary bloodshed in Ukraine

Vance after meeting with Zelenskyy: Our countries share goal of ending unnecessary bloodshed in Ukraine

20:39 16.05.2025
Zelenskyy, Leyen and Costa discuss increasing pressure on Russia to achieve ceasefire

Zelenskyy, Leyen and Costa discuss increasing pressure on Russia to achieve ceasefire

20:27 16.05.2025
Zelenskyy meets with Moldovan President Sandu in Tirana

Zelenskyy meets with Moldovan President Sandu in Tirana

19:02 16.05.2025
Umerov after talks in Istanbul: Zelenskyy-Putin meeting discussed

Umerov after talks in Istanbul: Zelenskyy-Putin meeting discussed

17:28 16.05.2025
Umerov on Zelenskyy's contacts with Putin: We also working on this issue

Umerov on Zelenskyy's contacts with Putin: We also working on this issue

HOT NEWS

Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin talks on ceasefire, ending the war - Trump after his talk with Putin

Trump aligns positions with Zelenskyy before talking with Putin – media

Trump and Putin's talk lasts more than two hours, Putin already commenting on it – media

Chairman of Ukraine’s Agency for Exclusion Zone Management: Demining of border areas of Chornobyl zone not a priority yet

Zelenskyy: Let's not forget what Moscow is, what evil comes from there for Ukrainians of modern, past generations

LATEST

Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin talks on ceasefire, ending the war - Trump after his talk with Putin

Trump and Putin's talk lasts more than two hours, Putin already commenting on it – media

Umerov on ‘1,000 for 1,000’ swap: Step-by-step plan for implementing agreement agreed upon

Chairman of Ukraine’s Agency for Exclusion Zone Management: Demining of border areas of Chornobyl zone not a priority yet

Chesno movement: Servant of People faction's MPs have most charitable, public organizations under their own names

European Council President calls on Russia to agree to immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

Vance: There’s bit of impasse in talks over the war in Ukraine – media

EU and UK pledge unwavering commitment to support Ukraine - joint statement following summit

Head of Ukraine’s Agency for Management of Chornobyl Exclusion Zone denies info about presence of animals with mutations in Chornobyl exclusion zone

Nova Poshta launches customs warehouse in Poland on basis of fulfillment

AD
AD