Zelenskyy congratulates Dan on his victory in Romanian presidential elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Nicusor Dan on his victory in the Romanian presidential elections held on May 18 and invited him to Ukraine.

“I spoke with the newly elected President of Romania, Nicusor Dan. I congratulated him on his victory in the presidential election. It is essential that Romania continues to develop, and that we all cooperate together in our region and across Europe,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

“We respect Romania and the choice of the Romanian people. This is a country on which much depends when it comes to security issues. We are deeply grateful for Romania’s contribution to protecting the lives of our people. It is important that support for Ukraine continues. Romania understands how crucial the struggle for freedom and justice is,” the head of state stressed.

" I invited Nicușor Dan to visit Ukraine. We also discussed the nearest opportunities for us to meet," he added.