AMCU fines Transoilgaz, Karpatynaftotrade for total of UAH 680,000

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) fined Transoilgaz LLC and TD Karpatynaftotrade LLC for colluding at an auction for the sale of 14,120 tonnes of liquefied gas, which took place in April 2022.

"Based on the results of an auction commissioned by PJSC Ukrnafta, the companies together purchased the indicated 14,120 tonnes of liquefied gas at a price of UAH 28,000 per tonne," the department said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The AMCU found that TD Karpatynaftotrade and Transoilgaz, when participating in the auction, did not act independently, but coordinated their actions in order to eliminate competition and divided the subject of the auction among themselves.

For collusion in participating in the auction, the committee imposed fines on TD Karpatynaftotrade and Transoilgaz in the total amount of UAH 679,998, and information about violators was included in the Summary Information on the distortion of auction results," the AMCU said.