Economy

20:47 23.05.2024

AMCU fines Transoilgaz, Karpatynaftotrade for total of UAH 680,000

1 min read

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) fined Transoilgaz LLC and TD Karpatynaftotrade LLC for colluding at an auction for the sale of 14,120 tonnes of liquefied gas, which took place in April 2022.

"Based on the results of an auction commissioned by PJSC Ukrnafta, the companies together purchased the indicated 14,120 tonnes of liquefied gas at a price of UAH 28,000 per tonne," the department said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The AMCU found that TD Karpatynaftotrade and Transoilgaz, when participating in the auction, did not act independently, but coordinated their actions in order to eliminate competition and divided the subject of the auction among themselves.

For collusion in participating in the auction, the committee imposed fines on TD Karpatynaftotrade and Transoilgaz in the total amount of UAH 679,998, and information about violators was included in the Summary Information on the distortion of auction results," the AMCU said.

Tags: #traders #products #petroleum

MORE ABOUT

20:41 17.05.2024
Kharkiv-based LPG supplier GT Group accuses tax authorities of blocking its business

Kharkiv-based LPG supplier GT Group accuses tax authorities of blocking its business

19:08 25.04.2024
Chornomorsk port resumes shipment of agricultural products for export

Chornomorsk port resumes shipment of agricultural products for export

20:07 05.04.2024
Poland fines some companies for importing Ukrainian food, falsifying data on their quality, origin

Poland fines some companies for importing Ukrainian food, falsifying data on their quality, origin

14:10 26.03.2024
Expanding restrictions on import of Ukrainian food products into EU could prolong war – Solsky

Expanding restrictions on import of Ukrainian food products into EU could prolong war – Solsky

19:50 01.03.2024
Centravis redirects product supplies to European consumers through Moldova due to Polish border blockade

Centravis redirects product supplies to European consumers through Moldova due to Polish border blockade

19:16 12.02.2024
Places of storage, sale of petroleum products to be checked in Kharkiv – Terekhov

Places of storage, sale of petroleum products to be checked in Kharkiv – Terekhov

19:08 31.01.2024
Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

20:14 17.01.2024
Ukraine's Defense Ministry decides to terminate contract for supply of products with Trade Lines Retail

Ukraine's Defense Ministry decides to terminate contract for supply of products with Trade Lines Retail

15:46 16.12.2023
SAP will invest EUR2 mln in product localization in Ukraine in 2024

SAP will invest EUR2 mln in product localization in Ukraine in 2024

20:19 04.07.2023
Ministry of Economy predicts increase in price of diesel fuel by UAH 5 per liter, gasoline by UAH 7-8 per liter in July

Ministry of Economy predicts increase in price of diesel fuel by UAH 5 per liter, gasoline by UAH 7-8 per liter in July

AD

HOT NEWS

IMF team arrives in Ukraine before start of mission to review EFF Arrangement on May 27 in Warsaw

Electricity restrictions in Ukraine on Wed to begin at 19:00 instead of 20:00 – regional power companies

Ukraine meets all structural benchmarks before IMF mission expected late May for fourth EFF Arrangement review – Deputy Minister of Finance

Hourly outage schedules may be applied throughout day on Tues – Ukrenergo

Shmyhal: Energy system is integrated, works stably, but electricity generation not enough

LATEST

Ukrnafta increases field production rate by 17% through use of new technology

Ukraine exports via Solidarity Lanes since 2022 exceeds 136 mln tonnes of goods, imports 52 mln tonnes

IMF team arrives in Ukraine before start of mission to review EFF Arrangement on May 27 in Warsaw

Verkhovna Rada adopts law on moratorium on bankruptcy of state-owned critical infrastructure facilities

Rada adopts in general bill on protection of land share owners

Ukraine grain exports vital to global food security

Electricity restrictions in Ukraine on Wed to begin at 19:00 instead of 20:00 – regional power companies

SENSAR Development intends to build five-star hotel, residential complex in Uzhgorod

DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Grids receives record number of applications for connection to power grid – CEO

Oschadbank purchases bonds of new issue of Nova Poshta for UAH 650 mln

AD
AD
AD
AD