Facts

18:53 09.03.2023

Energy supply in Zhytomyr can be stabilized in 2-2.5 weeks - mayor

1 min read
Energy supply in Zhytomyr can be stabilized in 2-2.5 weeks - mayor

Energy supply in Zhytomyr, which is now half de-energized as a result of air attacks by Russian aggressors on Thursday, should stabilize in 2-2.5 weeks due to the establishment of resource supplies from other regions, mayor of the city Serhiy Sukhomlyn believes.

"In 2-2.5 weeks, due to electricity supplies from other regions, the situation should improve," he said during an online briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

At the same time, Sukhomlyn pointed out that in the near future the other half of the city, for technical reasons, should also be de-energized.

"Today there was a missile attack and a strike by drones on the energy infrastructure of Zhytomyr. The consequences for the city are quite complicated. 50% of Zhytomyr is without electricity now, and I think that in the near future, in about an hour, the entire Zhytomyr will be turned off again," he noted.

Tags: #energy #zhytomyr

