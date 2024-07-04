Opening of PLACE shopping center in Zhytomyr planned for late 2024

The opening of the PLACE shopping center in Zhytomyr is planned for the end of 2024, the Ukrainian Trade Guild (UTG), which is the exclusive broker of the project, told Interfax-Ukraine.

The new PLACE shopping center is located on Independence Avenue, a location with active automobile and passenger traffic. Its total area will be 4,144 square meters, rental – 3,211 sq m.

The UTG company clarified that they have completed the re-conception of the project. Among the main tenants of the shopping center are the ATB food supermarket, a clothing department store, an electronics store, a pharmacy, and a cafe.

The opening of the PLACE shopping center is scheduled for the end of this year.

UTG was founded in 2001. It developed more than 1,300 real estate concepts. Over the years, 4.7 million square meters of commercial space have been leased in Ukraine with the participation of the company.