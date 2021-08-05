Khortytsia island in Zaporizhia to become first barrier-free tourist destination in Ukraine

Khortytsia island in Zaporizhia, which is currently undergoing reconstruction, will become the first fully inclusive tourist site in Ukraine; First Lady Olena Zelenska is the initiator of the implementation of the island's complete barrier-free nature.

As deputy head of the President's Office, coordinator of the Big Construction presidential program Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Facebook, last year Zelenska launched the Without Barriers initiative, which is being joined by cities and regions. And it is Khortytsia that will become the first barrier-free tourist destination in Ukraine.

"The Unity Mound, the highest point of the island, which overlooks the Dnipro River and Zaporizhia, will be opened by the Independence Day. And for the first time in history, everyone will be able to climb the 16-meter mound," he said.

According to him, the paths are laid at an angle of 5%, and recreation areas are equipped for every 800 m.

"The Cossacks History Museum, which has been closed for years due to an emergency condition, will also become fully inclusive. It is already being reconstructed according to the best standards of world museums as part of the Big Restoration program. The Cossack Circle public space will also be inclusive – concerts, festivals and forums will be held here," Tymoshenko said.

The reconstruction project of Khortytsia island also provides convenient transport links thanks to new bridges in Zaporizhia, which are being built under the Big Construction program.

"Soon Khortytsia will become one of the most powerful tourist attractions in Ukraine. With a unique history, nature, culture and ultra-modern infrastructure," the President's Office deputy head said.