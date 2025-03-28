Ukraine receives version of minerals deal from USA today – Zelenskyy

Officially, the Ukrainian side received a version of the agreement on minerals from the United States today, it is necessary to compare both versions, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"First of all, I would like to note that officially, again, and this is important, the Ukrainian side, namely the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, namely my office, we officially received a version or proposals from the United States today... Secondly, some time ago, this agreement needs to be compared, is it the same agreement or something else, we will compare it, our Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko received it in bilateral contact with Mr. [Scott] Bessent [U.S. Treasury Secretary]," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Friday.