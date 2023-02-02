Next year Ukrainians to be able to thank Lord for saving them from evil

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky hopes that on the first Thursday of February next year it will be possible to pray with gratitude for salvation from evil.

He said this while speaking by video link to the participants of the Prayer Breakfast on Thursday ... This year, the Prayer Breakfast was attended by President Joseph Biden, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Congressional leaders, distinguished representatives of the states, American society and religious communities.

«Уже почти год мы стоим против зла. Мы объединены, которыми давно не были. И мы смелые – наши героические солдаты уже наносили поражение злу на поле боя. Мы не допускаем уныния. Благодаря храбрости наших воинов. Благодаря помощи друзей свободы в мире, лидерам и помогающим людям. Мы вместе стоим», - сказал он.

"We have been standing against evil for almost a year now. We are united, which we have not been for a long time. And we are brave – our heroic soldiers have already defeated evil on the battlefield. We do not allow discouragement. Thanks to the bravery of our soldiers. Thanks to the help of friends of freedom in the world, leaders and people who are providing assistance. We stand together," he said.

"And you and I must do everything so that next year – on the first Thursday of February – we can pray simply with gratitude for salvation from evil," Zelensky said.

He noted that "millions of Ukrainians are asking for the expulsion of the invaders from our homeland, which means the restoration of peace. We believe in God. We do not allow disbelief. Thanks to the bravery of our soldiers, thanks to the help of friends of freedom in the world. Thanks to President Biden and all of you, leaders and people who help."

"We have a chance to expel the evil that came to our land under the Russian flag. This year we see in our joint actions how this chance is being realized," Zelensky said.

"Thank you, America, that we woke up a year ago. We stand with you and must do everything so that next year, on the first Thursday of February, we can pray with gratitude for the salvation we received from evil," the President of Ukraine also said.