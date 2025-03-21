Ukraine, USA continue work on critical minerals deal – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian and American teams are actively working toward signing a framework agreement on critical minerals, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhy emphasized.

"I want to remind you that Ukraine was fully prepared to sign this framework agreement, which had already been agreed upon. We were even ready to sign it in Jeddah. However, on the American side, there was a request for additional consultations in Washington. That is, they wanted to continue discussions on the agreement. I can confirm that, as of today, both the Ukrainian and American teams are engaged in this process and maintaining an ongoing dialogue," he stated during a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

The spokesperson refrained from commenting on various media reports about the agreement, stressing that "the teams are working."

"As a state, we are very interested in this agreement. We believe that this cooperation between Ukraine and the United States is beneficial to both parties. It will help further develop our bilateral strategic partnership," he added.