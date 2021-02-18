Facts

11:21 18.02.2021

PGO working with several cases concerning Naftogaz, its audit

When reporting to the Verkhovna Rada, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova told about several open proceedings against NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, in particular, its recent audit by the State Audit Service.

"The investigation is under way. These cases are not unknown to us. Reports on them are made once every two weeks," Venediktova said.

"As soon as we come to concrete results, there will be information about this on the website of the Prosecutor General's Office," she said.

At the beginning of October, Naftogaz Ukrainy Executive Board Chairman Andriy Kobolev announced the initiation of criminal proceedings on the fact of the activities of Naftogaz's management.

"The case concerns the activities of the company's management. But it is difficult to investigate the activities of management without the name of Kobolev. It is built on accusations of high treason. I don't know when it was opened. I received the papers on this case today," the head of the company said.

He said that the company perceives this as "a very insistent invitation to a public discussion."

"We are ready to accept this invitation. We have nothing to hide. And we are absolutely open in relation to the state audit regarding the debts and on all other issues," Kobolev added.

He said that he had already lost count of the criminal cases against Naftogaz.

Tags: #naftogaz #proceedings
