19:38 04.03.2025

Zelenskyy - Plenković: Action plan for bringing peace closer to be ready soon

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Croatia Andriy Plenković.

"Shared the details of the London summit—agenda topics and decisions. It is important for us that the partners who were not present are kept informed," Zelenskyy wrote on the social network X on Tuesday.

According to the president, work is currently underway on an action plan that will bring Ukraine closer to sustainable peace and security guarantees.

"This should be a coordinated vision for all of Europe and all partners. The document will be ready soon, and we will share it with each ally," the president noted.

He added that Ukraine would share it with every ally, since a just and fair peace is a common goal.

"Thank you for the support and everything the Croatian people are doing for Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote.

