11:15 04.03.2025

Vance convinced Zelenskyy will eventually agree to talks

Vice President JD Vance said Monday that he thinks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “will get there eventually” on engaging in a peace deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, at the same time noted that on Friday the Ukrainian leader disrespected President Donald Trump, CNN reports.

Vance said Monday that he thinks Zelenskyy “will get there eventually” on engaging in a peace deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“He showed a clear unwillingness to engage in the peace process that President Trump has said is the policy of the American people and of their president. That’s the real breakdown is, I think Zelenskyy, wasn’t yet there. And I think, frankly, now still isn’t there, but I think he will get there eventually, he has to,” Vance said.

Asked if Zelenskyy could return to the White House if he said he was ready to discuss a peace plan, Vance told the host that if Zelenskyy engaged “seriously on the details,” the US would be ready to talk again.

“I think that if he called and had a serious proposal for how he was going to engage in the process. Look, there are details that really matter that we’re already working on with the Russians. We’ve talked with some of our allies, he needs to engage seriously on the details,” the US Vice President summed up.

