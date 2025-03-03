Ukraine counting on U.S. aid, its termination to only help Putin – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukraine is ready to continue the dialogue with the United States and wants to count on new aid, since its termination will only benefit Putin, believes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We are counting on the U.S. aid. Absolutely. And I believe that the termination of such aid will then be aid exclusively for Putin. And therefore I believe that the United States, representatives of the civilized world, leaders of this world, and I think they will definitely not help Putin," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with British media.

According to the president, he and his team are working on any challenges, "precisely so that my army does not have any surprises."

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine receives aid that was once adopted by the U.S. Congress, and new "aid in Congress has not yet been considered by anyone, so it is difficult for me to discuss it."

"The appropriate aid is coming. Aid in the form of weapons, we are talking about exactly this kind of aid. It is coming, it was previously adopted by the U.S. Congress. We are ready to continue the dialogue, we want to count on new aid," the president emphasized.