Facts

17:53 28.02.2025

General Staff confirms strike on FSB facility in Bryansk region

1 min read

On the night of February 28, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck the border post of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the settlement of Belaya Berezka (Bryansk region, Russia).

"As a result of the targeted attack, important military infrastructure of the enemy was destroyed, in particular, communication means, signal amplifiers, satellite communication equipment and other technical means used to coordinate combat operations. This significantly reduced the enemy's ability to control forces and means in the region," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

It is noted that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses on the enemy until the last Russian invader leaves the territory of Ukraine.

