Bolt restores indicators to pre-war levels in all major cities of presence – general manager

The online taxi service Bolt has restored indicators to pre-war levels in almost all major cities of presence, said the general manager of Bolt in Ukraine, Serhiy Pavlyk.

"In almost all cities of presence, we have restored indicators to pre-war levels. Of course, financial results depend on many factors. This may also be seasonality, when, conditionally, one week is a deep loss, one week is a profit. Well, in general, the market is very dynamic, as you understand," Pavlyk said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

He clarified that we are talking about recovery in monetary terms, and not in terms of the number of trips.

According to Pavlyk, the company was able to reach pre-war indicators in late 2023 - early 2024. At the same time, there were cities where "we did not even come close to the indicators that existed before the full-scale invasion." As an example of such a city, the general manager of Bolt in Ukraine named Kharkiv.

According to him, the company did not have time to enter Kherson. It had plans to enter the city market in 2021, they were postponed until 2022, and then the security situation did not allow them to be implemented.

In the remaining cities where Bolt worked before the full-scale invasion, the service is present.

"Conventionally, the cities of the central and western parts of Ukraine show themselves better, these cities recovered faster, continue to grow. At the same time, the situation is much worse in the cities of Eastern Ukraine," Pavlyk explained.

He suggested that in 2025 there would be a small increase in income of about 5% per year compared to last year's figures.

"The current influencing factors are curfew, air raid warnings, mobilization, and the general economic situation. In any case, we continue to support Ukraine and invest. Our approaches have not changed, they have only been improved in terms of planning accuracy," Pavlyk said.