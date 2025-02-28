Reps of 18 European countries to meet in London to discuss peace deal for Ukraine – Starmer

Representatives of 18 European countries will gather in London to discuss, in particular, a peace agreement for Ukraine, British Prime Minister Keith Starmer said during a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday.

Starmer said that the deal has to be tough.

Starmer added, referring to the content of his talks with Trump, that they were talking about the deal, that it would be a long-term agreement.