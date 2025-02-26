Trump says he’s not going to give too many security guarantees to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said that he is not going to give too many security guarantees to Ukraine and will ask Europe to do it.

As he said during the first meeting of the Cabinet on Wednesday, they are not going to provide very large security guarantees, but will ask Europe to do it.

At the same time, Trump added that the USA would take care that everything goes well.

According to him, the United States will cooperate with Ukraine in the field of rare earth minerals, as they really need them.