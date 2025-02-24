AFU General Staff: Seven military clashes recorded in Kursk region, one ongoing

In the operational zone in Kursk region, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled seven enemy attacks, one battle continues, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the operational situation as of 16:00 on Monday.

"In the operational zone in Kursk region, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled seven attacks by Russian invaders during the day, one combat clash is still ongoing. The enemy carried out more than 220 attacks, including 12 from multiple launch rocket systems, carried out 16 air strikes, dropping 21 guided bombs," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

It is reported that border settlements are suffering from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular Shevchenkove, Malushyne, Velyka Pysarivka, Pokrovka, Oleksandrivka, Luhovka, Bila Bereza, Tymofiyivka in Sumy region; Kamyanka in Chernihiv region.