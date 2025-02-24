Facts

09:48 24.02.2025

Kallas goes to Rubio: There can be no peace agreement without Europeans, Ukrainians

2 min read
European Union High Representative Kaja Kallas is convinced that any peace agreement in Ukraine will not work without the involvement of the EU and Ukraine. She is going to the United States to discuss this.

"No deal without us can work. So that is very clear. You can discuss whatever you want with Putin, but if it comes to Europe or Ukraine, then Ukraine and Europe also have to agree to this deal," Kallas told reporters in Brussels on Monday ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

In this regard, she said she is traveling to the United States tomorrow to meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and others there to "to discuss these issues because it's extremely important."

Kallas believes that "it is important that we keep unity" also during the meeting with the American side of other EU and European leaders.

Commenting on the request of journalists on the statement of US President Donald Trump, who called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator," the High Representative said: "These statements are quite interesting. I mean, a dictator. First, when I heard about this, then I was sure that he's making a mistake and mixing the two people because Putin hasn't had elections, or Russia hasn't had elections in 25 years. Zelenskyy is elected leader, elected in free and fair elections, and of course during wartime you can't have elections. Many countries have in their constitutions points that you can't have elections. Why? Because in the elections you always fight between each other, not in a situation where you have actually the outside enemy that you have to focus your strength."

"If you look at the messages that come from the United States, then it's clear that the Russian narrative is there very strongly represented," Kallas said.

