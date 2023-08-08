Economy

11:16 08.08.2023

Energoatom has to repair four of nine NPP power units by winter – head of company

2 min read
Energoatom has to repair four out of nine nuclear power units located in the territory controlled by Ukraine by the beginning of the autumn-winter period, one of which is planned to be taken out of repair at the end of August, said company president Petro Kotin.

"All power units have passed the stage of preparation for repairs, five power units have been repaired and the fifth has recently been returned to the power grid, so now we have four power units under repair, one of them will be decommissioned at the end of the month, and the remaining three power units will gradually be put into operation over two months," Kotin told reporters on Monday.

"Now there are no blocks waiting for repairs. All have either been repaired or are being repaired," he concluded.

At the same time, Kotin noted that "the company's financial and economic program regarding block repairs is fully balanced."

He confirmed the words of Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko, who recently stated that in November-February 2023-2024 nine power units of Yuzhnoukrainsk, Rivne and Khmelnytsky NPPs with a total capacity of 7,880 MW will be 100% loaded.

"We provide all the necessary repairs, reloading units during the period of warm weather and we will actually repair everything before winter, and we will enter the winter for all power units located on the territory controlled by Ukraine," the head of Energoatom assured.

As reported, there are three nuclear power plants in the territory controlled by Ukraine - Khmelnytsky, Rivne and Yuzhnoukrainsk, which in total have nine power units with a total capacity of 7.8 GW. Zaporizhia NPP with a capacity of 6 GW has been occupied by the Russian aggressor since March 4, 2022 and has not produced electricity for almost a year.

Tags: #energy #npp #energoatom

