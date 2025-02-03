Zelenskyy: Rubio needs to come to Ukraine and see what Russia has done

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio needs to come to Ukraine and see what Russia has done, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to his statements that Russia's war in Ukraine should end with negotiations, and such negotiations where both sides will have to give in to something.

"First of all, I would like Marco Rubio to come to Ukraine. I think he really needs to see what Russia has done. Because he made statements there that the war put Ukraine back 100 years," Zelenskyy said in an interview with the Associated Press.

He added that the historical legacy of Ukraine, which the Russians are launching missile strikes on, "will never look like it looks."

"Yes, it will all be restored. And we know what it's like all over the world when something is restored by talented people, but it no longer has its original appearance," the President noted.

According to him, Russia must bear responsibility for this, including financial responsibility.