09:51 31.01.2025

Poroshenko on his removal: I'm not going to put up with immoral behaviour of mono-majority

Leader of the European Solidarity faction, MP of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, has said that after returning from Paris he will deal with the decision of the standing committee to remove him from the plenary sessions of the Verkhovna Rada, the party's website reports.

"I'll be back, we'll figure it out. What kind of meeting this is that you're going to sit around for six months. You wanted to talk about morality - so it's immoral when in Pokrovsk, Kupyansk, and Kursk our military are holding out with their last strength, when you in parliament have not found the strength to expel Putin's ‘fifth column,’ but by joining with them, you want to slump Poroshenko. When you have no desire to transfer money to the military, including those that the military itself pays in the form of personal income tax, to finance weapons. And you cynically, mockingly, say: let Poroshenko finance you, the military," he said.

Poroshenko said that he was not going to put up with the immoral behaviour of the mono-majority, "which ignores the problems of the front and tolerates the representatives of the Opposition Platform For Life in parliament."

The politician stressed that he is currently continuing to work in Paris (France), where meetings have already been held with the government, the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the leadership of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and Security, and the leadership of the National Assembly Committee on Foreign Affairs.

According to him, this is important now because Ukraine is facing challenges, in particular to ensure the unification of Europe, as individual countries demonstrate uncertainty about the peace process, ending the war, supporting Ukraine and its integration into the EU and NATO. "We must definitely coordinate our efforts with the French president, because he is now entrusted with the difficult task of leadership, ensuring the possible deployment of a military contingent on the territory of Ukraine, and supporting a position for negotiations with American partners," Poroshenko emphasizes.

He added that "Ukraine's interests are a priority for us." The politician also thanked everyone who expressed their support for him after the decision of the Regulatory Committee. "To everyone who texted me today, to everyone who expressed support through social media, even to those from whom I did not expect to hear this, thank you very much. You are not supporting Poroshenko today - you are supporting freedom, democracy and Ukraine," the leader of the European Solidarity party emphasized.

He also noted that he had already financed the Ukrainian army by more than UAH 6.5 billion. "Today, when I am in Paris, our team is together with the Ukrainian gunners, together with the 43rd, 47th brigades, together with the Ukrainian intelligence officers, together with the special forces. They get from us what the state did not give them: ‘warm’ Mavics, fiber-optic FPV goggles, FPV goggles with machine vision, wheels, baths, heaters and many more. This is the real job I'm doing. International parliamentary diplomacy is the real job I'm doing. And don't expect me to let you drop your corrupt dealings that you're trying to make in parliament, taking advantage of my absence. You will not succeed," Poroshenko stressed.

As reported, the parliamentary committee on rules of procedure recommended that the Verkhovna Rada suspend the leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko from the plenary sessions for six months, said co-chairman of the faction Iryna Gerashchenko.

