Some 193 military clashes recorded during past day - General Staff

Over the past day, 193 military clashes have been recorded. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram in operational information on the Russian invasion as of 8:00 on Wednesday.

"According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 33 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements using two missiles and 71 UABs. In addition, he carried out more than 5,000 artillery attacks, 84 of them from multiple rocket launchers, and used 2,424 kamikaze drones to destroy them," the General Staff reports.